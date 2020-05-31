Robert “Bob” Hagen

August 3, 1937 – May 27, 2020
Greenville, WI (formerly of the Racine/Kenosha area) – Robert Franklin Hagen, age 82, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Bob was born in Wisconsin Rapids on August 3, 1937 to the late Joseph G. and Esma B. (nee: Zeaman) Hagen. On April 9, 1960 in St. John’s Lutheran Church of Racine, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Doris Irene (nee: Johnson). Bob’s life was never the same after Doris passed away on March 30, 2016.
Surviving are his loving daughters, Jill, Sherrie and Dawn Hagen; grandchildren, Erica (Tyler) Floyd, Amie (Scott) Day, Joseph Stanton, Katy Stanton, Michelle (Dave) Costedio, Megan Bayes, Ava Bayes and Michael Ropes; great-grandchildren, Alexis Day, Zack Day, Nevin Floyd, Nolan Floyd, Liam Davis, Aubree Costedio, Niall Floyd, Audrey Floyd and Mia Costedio; nephews, Bob McLaughlin and John Hagen-Brenner; many other family members & friends – too numerous to mention all by name. Bob was greeted in Heaven in by his wife, parents, and siblings.
Services celebrating Bob’s life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 12:00 noon with Rev. James A. Roemke officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:30 am – 12:00 noon. Memorials to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network have been suggested. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
