Robert “Bob” Hagen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 3, 1937 – May 27, 2020

Greenville, WI (formerly of the Racine/Kenosha area) – Robert Franklin Hagen, age 82, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Bob was born in Wisconsin Rapids on August 3, 1937 to the late Joseph G. and Esma B. (nee: Zeaman) Hagen. On April 9, 1960 in St. John’s Lutheran Church of Racine, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Doris Irene (nee: Johnson). Bob’s life was never the same after Doris passed away on March 30, 2016.

Surviving are his loving daughters, Jill, Sherrie and Dawn Hagen; grandchildren, Erica (Tyler) Floyd, Amie (Scott) Day, Joseph Stanton, Katy Stanton, Michelle (Dave) Costedio, Megan Bayes, Ava Bayes and Michael Ropes; great-grandchildren, Alexis Day, Zack Day, Nevin Floyd, Nolan Floyd, Liam Davis, Aubree Costedio, Niall Floyd, Audrey Floyd and Mia Costedio; nephews, Bob McLaughlin and John Hagen-Brenner; many other family members & friends – too numerous to mention all by name. Bob was greeted in Heaven in by his wife, parents, and siblings.