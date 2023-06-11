Dec. 1, 1944—June 6, 2023

Robert (Bob) Fragale passed away peacefully in his home on June 6, 2023. Bob was born in Australia on December 1, 1944, son of Samuel and Esther Fragale. He was united in marriage to Connie (nee: Nelson) Fragale on July 17, 1965 in Racine.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and played cribbage in his spare time.

Bob is survived by his wife, Connie; daughter, Stacey (Andy) Spiering; son, Scott (Sandy) Fragale; grandchildren: Alyssa Spiering, Benjamin (Sierra) Spiering, and Alexandra (Kevin) Kortendick and soon to be great children.

He is preceded in death by his parents, father and mother in-law, Clyde and Charlotte Nelson.

The family will have a private service and would like to thank Horizon Hospice Care for its compassion and care.