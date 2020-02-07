Robert "Bob" F. Cramer
Robert F. “Bob” Cramer, Antioch, Ill., formerly of Racine, passed away, Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Before his retirement in 2004, Bob had worked over 28 years at Rust-Oleum Corp as a systems analyst.

Beloved husband of Linda; Loving father of: Robert “Bob” (Sara Maze) Cramer, Juli (Jerry) Burks, and Denise (Matthew Ulrey) Sieber; cherished grandfather of five; treasured great-grandfather of nine: dear brother of: Rick (Kathy) Cramer, Penny (Steph) Kiesler, Kathy (Tom) Sheriff, Lu Ann (Bud) Niznansky, Laurie (the late Randy) Webb and Jo Ann (Joseph) McMahon and fond uncle of many.

Memorial Service 6 p.m. Monday February 10, 2020 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83), Antioch, IL 60002, with visitation beginning at 3 p.m. Interment will be private. Please sign the online guest book for Bob at www.strangfh.com. INFO: 847-395-4000

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Cramer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

