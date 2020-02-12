Robert 'Bob' E. Vyvyan

Bob was born in the town of Norway, the son of Benjamin and Lillie (nee. Hanson) Vyvyan on December 18, 1923. After graduating Waterford Union High school, he proudly served his country in the Air Force. Upon his return he married Virginia “Jinny” Amann on September 30, 1950. Bob graduated Carroll College with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He worked and retired from First Wisconsin National Bank in Milwaukee. Bob and Jinny were active members of Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford. Bob was a charter member and Past-President of the Waterford Lions Club. He and Jinnny spent many years wintering in Destin, Florida.