Robert 'Bob' E. Strausser

April 29, 1947—Nov. 14, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT- Robert “Bob” Strausser, 74, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.
Bob was born on April 29, 1947 to Robert and Margaret (nee: Zauner) Strausser in Racine. He was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1965”. He was employed at SC Johnson, and Careers Industries. Bob became sober in New Jersey, and has been sober for over 28 years with the help of AA; he coached boys Small Fry t-ball and pitched for Devines Sporting Goods. He was an avid sports fan, loved the Brewers, Packers and the Bucks. He was very involved in the Special Olympics and many other charities. Bob had the gift of Gab, and a great sense of humor.
He is survived by his Fiance and special friend, Bonnie Klesper; two sons: Todd and Chad; grandchildren: Jennifer, Ashley, Ryan and Tyler; two sisters: Lori and Cheri
Bob is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Margaret; and special uncle, Dan Mandernack.
In keeping with Bob’s wishes, no services will be held.
Special thank you to Kim Wyack, Dr. Shah and Dr. Staack for the caring support over the years.
