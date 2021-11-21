Robert 'Bob' E. Strausser

Bob was born on April 29, 1947 to Robert and Margaret (nee: Zauner) Strausser in Racine. He was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1965”. He was employed at SC Johnson, and Careers Industries. Bob became sober in New Jersey, and has been sober for over 28 years with the help of AA; he coached boys Small Fry t-ball and pitched for Devines Sporting Goods. He was an avid sports fan, loved the Brewers, Packers and the Bucks. He was very involved in the Special Olympics and many other charities. Bob had the gift of Gab, and a great sense of humor.