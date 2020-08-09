Robert 'Bob' Dale Kissee

Robert, affectionately known as ‘Pops’ and ‘GrandPops,’ had a kind heart and loved nothing more in life than his kids, their spouses, and his grandkids. He put every effort into making special rituals for them. The kids looked forward to receiving personalized birthday cards with a dollar bill for every year of their age, recurring STEM kits, and Books of the Month subscriptions from GrandPops. He enjoyed experiencing new places with his family and was known for his road-trip RV stories in the 80s. His favorite thing was treating his family to dinner and drinks for every occasion. The more (friends, food, drinks) the merrier! He’d say “the perfect cheesecake takes your breath away.”

Pops provided a foundation with a solid moral compass. He worked hard third-shifts for many years to provide for his family and ensure his children were set up with meaningful college educations. He was proud of his children and had a story about them for every occasion, both of their successes and their “lessons learned.” He was known to tell tales until he chuckled so hard his eyes would squint closed, and with a reminiscent smile he’d snort to himself and say, “Nevermind, you had to be there.” In retirement, Pops adored sending morning group texts to tell of what special occasion the day brought: birthdays, anniversaries, or the local or lunar event happening that night. He was a Star Wars fan and those in his company often heard Yoda belting out “a message from the dark side, there is” at a fondly embarrassing volume with every new text.