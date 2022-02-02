September 3, 1954—January 28, 2022

BURLINGTON, WI—Robert “Bob” “Chunky” Wiemer, age 67, of Burlington passed away surrounded by his wife and children Friday, January 28, 2022, at Aurora Burlington Hospital. He was born September 3, 1954, in Burlington to John and Lorena (nee Richter) Wiemer. Chunky was a lifetime resident of Burlington. He graduated from Burlington High School “Class of 1972.”

On October 22, 1977, he was united in marriage to Denise “Dee” Vrchota at St. Charles Catholic Church in Burlington. Following their marriage, they resided in Burlington where they raised their boys. He was employed at Packaging Corporation of America as a machine operator for more than 30 years. Chunky was a lifetime member of St. Charles Catholic Church.

Chunky loved spending time with his family, they meant the world to him. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved watching his children and grandchildren play different sports. In his free time, he enjoyed playing cards and bowling.

Chunky is survived by his wife Dee, of 44 years, his children: Craig (Megan) Wiemer, Ross (Jenni) Wiemer, grandchildren: Connor, Madelynn, Reid, and Jolene, and stepmother Ruth Wiemer. He is further survived by his siblings: Nick Wiemer, Julie (Glenn) Gebauer, John (Julie) Wiemer, siblings-in-law: Scott (Darlene) Vrchota, Odie (Beth) Vrchota and Dan (Lynette) Vrchota, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law: Richard and Sally Vrchota.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Paul Webber, Dr. Pete Massart, the staff on 2nd floor and the ICU staff at Aurora Burlington Hospital for their care and compassion.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 7:00 PM at the Schuette Daniels Funeral Home with Fr. Ed Tlucek officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Friday, Feb 4, 2022 from 3:00 PM until 6:30 PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place at St, Charles Cemetery on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to split between Chunky’s favorite charities. In memory of Chunky, raise a Miller Lite and think of him.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434