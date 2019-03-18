Robert "Bob" C. Zerzanek

November 12, 1922—March 15, 2019
RACINE—Robert C. “Bob” Zerzanek, age 96, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.
He was born in Racine, November 12, 1922, son of the late Rudolph and Susan Zerzanek.
On July 15, 1950 at St. Joseph’s Church, he was united in marriage to Marie Ann Duray who passed away in 2016. Bob was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing and working his farm with his wife Marie by his side and the many conversations they had with their customers at their vegetable stand.
Bob will be greatly missed by his nephew Greg (Zana) Zerzanek with whom he had a special relationship, along with niece, Judith (Frank) Tomachek, niece, Kathy (David) Horvath, nephew, Dan (Barb) Zerzanek, nephew, Randy (Tara) Zerzanek, niece, Leslie (Bart) Stefani, many great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews, along with other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his wife Marie and his parents he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law Rudolph and Mary Zerzanek, nephew, Rudy Zerzanek, and niece, Linda Christensen.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 11:00 am at the funeral home with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm and Wednesday at the funeral home from 10:30 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church have been suggested.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Brenda Schuls and Marie Andreucci for their kindness through the years.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
