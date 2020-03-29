Robert 'Bob' Becker

Bob enjoyed his grandchildren and his “great grand dog.” He had exceptional compassion for animals. He seemed to know the care they needed. He and Delores traveled with their family to different United States cities (Orlando, Colorado Springs, San Francisco, Las Vegas) and various countries including Italy, Spain, Ireland, celebrating graduations, birthdays and being together.

Bob’s greatest asset was his sense of humor. He had a down to earth way of conversing to others and enjoyed quick humor comebacks. His stories and inspiration brought on laughter. He had a gift.

On May 1, 2002, Bob had surgery on a pseudo aneurysm on his right carotid artery which resulted in a stroke. His life changed dramatically. He had many physical challenges. He used his sense of humor to get through the difficult times. He had a remarkable determination and used it to his best advantage.

Bob had a 1947 Bentley (right hand drive) that he tinkered with and drove around the city with his grand dog. He enjoyed getting a reaction from other drivers.

Bob’s greatest happiness was when he was with his family. Whenever he was asked what he wanted to do – or where he wanted to go – for a special birthday or anniversary (such as a party or trip), he’d always give the same answer: “Let’s do something with our family.”