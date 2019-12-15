October 26, 1945 – December 7, 2019

Robert “Bob” A. Petersen, 74, of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly while at work on December 7, 2019.

Born in Burlington on October 26, 1945, he was the son of Raymond R. and Blanche G. (nee: Baumgartner) Petersen. He graduated from Burlington High School, Class of 1963.

On November 29, 1996 in Las Vegas, Nevada, he was united in marriage to Karen Joyce. Following marriage, they continued to reside in Burlington and he was a lifetime resident of this area.

Bob worked for the City of Burlington, retiring after 44 years. He continued to work part time for the city even after his retirement. His favorite hobby was playing with his dog, Sarah. He also enjoyed fishing, playing solitaire, cooking and baking. He was always cooking for his co-workers and was known to make a great banana nut bread.