August 26, 1948 — May 26, 2021

TUCSON, AZ—Robert (BJ) D. Jensen of Tucson, AZ age 72 born in Racine, WI, the son of Stanley and Esther Jensen, passed away May 26, 2021.

Bob was a 50 plus year member of the Local 118 Plumbers and Pipefitters union. He was a longtime member of the Kilties of Racine where he made many lifelong friends. He was also an avid sportsman, having played and followed baseball, softball, basketball, kankakee bowling, golf, and fishing. He was a lifelong Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan. Since his retirement he has enjoyed living in Arizona but kept his Wisconsin connection by spending his summers in Hayward.

He is survived by his Wife, Jodie, son Mike (Wendy) and daughter Amy Crom (Lloyd), sisters Karen Grant and Barbara Jensen both living in Tucson, AZ. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Max Jensen, Charlie and Auggie Crom and several cousins.

Honoring Bobs wishes there will be no formal services.

He wanted his family to gather with friends, in his favorite pizza place—share some of his favorite pizza and drink a toast to a life well lived. Join us Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at DeRango’s Pizza Palace, 3840 Douglas Ave., Racine.