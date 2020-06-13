× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 16, 1939—June, 10, 2020

RACINE—Robert “Bear” Johnson Sr., age 80, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Robert was born in Enterprise, MS on July 16, 1939, to the late Gilbert and Hattie Mae (nee: McGruder) Johnson. On November 8, 1958 he was united in marriage to Mattie Lena (nee: Price). To this union seven children were born.

In 1965 Robert and Mattie moved to Racine, where Robert worked many different jobs, including JI Case Company, retiring in 1992. Robert had many interests, namely cooking, fishing, and big family events: he was an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Bucks fan. Robert was a gifted and blessed man who lived and loved life to the fullest!