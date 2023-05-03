May 18, 1942—April 23, 2023

Robert Anthony Bokelman Jr., age 80, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 18, 1942, in Milwaukee, WI to the late Robert Sr. and Betty (Guske) Bokelman. Robert graduated in 1960 from Washington Park High in Racine. Robert married the love of his life, Cheryl Elizabeth LaBoda on July 17, 1965. She preceded him in death in 1992.

Robert proudly served in the United States Navy on the USS Pocono Amphibious Flagship from 1960 through 1964. He owned Shop n’ Save in Racine, WI and worked as a meat cutter there until the 70’s.

His love of the sun brought him and his family out west to California. He continued his career as a meat cutter for Stater Bros where he worked for many years until his retirement. He raised his three children in the sunshine state, but moved back to Wisconsin in 2004 to be with more family in the state he was raised.

Robert had a deep appreciation for the beauty of nature. Whenever he had free time, you could find him relaxing at the beach, walking in the mountains, hiking in the desert or just cruising around with the windows down taking the “scenic route” on Pacific Coast Highway. One of Robert’s favorite past times was feeding and watching birds; a few of his favorite places were Bolsa Chica State Beach in California or any of the marsh lands in Wisconsin. He was also a dedicated reader and owner of many, many books about plants, birds and space. He was a member of the National Audubon Society, the Sierra Club, Gates Cactus & Succulent Society and many others.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Paula (Frank) Perry; son, Paul (Marie Umbay) Bokelman; grandchildren: Brittany (Steven) Hoppa, Brandon Perry (Taylor Smestad), Ashly (Chris) Garcia; great-grandchildren: Benjamin Perry, Gideon Perry, Aiden Hoppa, Liliana Perry, Ella Hoppa, Urijah Garcia, Annalynn Garcia, and (Surprise!) One Baby Hoppa on the way; four brothers: Ronald (Marti), Mark (Clare), Wayne (Vicki), and Gregory Bokelman; three sisters: Antoinette Clark, Elizabeth Anderson, Patricia Smith; sister-in-law, Arlene Bokelman; and brother-in-law, Joel Levesque.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Betty Bokelman; wife, Cheryl Bokelman; daughter, Pamela Bokelman; brother, Daniel Bokelman; sister, Judith Levesque; and brother-in-law, Donald Clark.

A memorial service for Robert will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home, 100 Lake Pointe Drive, Oshkosh with military honors immediately following. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Saturday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service.