Robert Allen Robison

Rob was born in Bangor, Maine on December 24, 1952, to Robert and Ruth Robison. He was a graduate of Racine Lutheran High School and the Berkley College of Music. He married Kathleen Sura on May 24, 1975 and through this union they had four natural children. Together they became licensed foster parents; adding three more adopted children to their family. Rob worked most of his life in Sales until he retired in 2008 due to his illness. In addition to his employment, Rob was active in prison ministry where he visited and witnessed to prisoners throughout Wisconsin. He was a talented musician, sharing his talent as choir director and playing in the Patchwork Band. Rob was a huge sports fan, rooting especially for the Admirals and the Boston Red Sox. He loved going to the Old Country Buffet and the Chinese Buffet in Sheboygan.