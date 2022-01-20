Robert Allen Robison

December 24, 1952—January 14, 2022
RACINE—Robert “Rob” Allen Robison, 69, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, after a courageous 17-year battle with Parkinson’s.
Rob was born in Bangor, Maine on December 24, 1952, to Robert and Ruth Robison. He was a graduate of Racine Lutheran High School and the Berkley College of Music. He married Kathleen Sura on May 24, 1975 and through this union they had four natural children. Together they became licensed foster parents; adding three more adopted children to their family. Rob worked most of his life in Sales until he retired in 2008 due to his illness. In addition to his employment, Rob was active in prison ministry where he visited and witnessed to prisoners throughout Wisconsin. He was a talented musician, sharing his talent as choir director and playing in the Patchwork Band. Rob was a huge sports fan, rooting especially for the Admirals and the Boston Red Sox. He loved going to the Old Country Buffet and the Chinese Buffet in Sheboygan.
Rob will be deeply missed by his wife Kathy Robison; children: Michelle (Brian) Gerber, Michael (Samantha) Robison, Matthew Robison, Marci Blythe, Carrie and Curtis Robison; daughter-in-law Corie Bongiovanni; grandchildren: Alex, Zach, Ashley, Riley, Charlie, Vienna, Lincoln, Miguel, Corbin, Kennedy, Ruby, Noelle, Christian, Mason, Myles, Cameron, Dylan, Carter, Arianna, Miriah, Santiago and Julian; brother Gary (Heather) Robison; sister Karen (Jeff) Sutton and stepfather Jack Patton. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Rob was preceded in death by son Chad Bongiovanni, father Robert Robison, mother Ruth Patton, father and mother-in-law Donald and Jeanne Sura and brother and sister-in-law Don and Julie Sura.
Funeral service honoring Rob’s life will be on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. A visitation will take place on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s in Robert’s honor are appreciated.
