Robert Allen Mainland, 72, passed away on April 16, 2021. He was born to Robert S. Mainland and Dorothy Stieg (nee Mazzulla) on July 6, 1948. He spent the first years of his life playing in a chicken coop on his grandfather’s farm, but his parents soon moved to the city, where he got into all sorts of mischief with his beloved dog, Penny. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and proudly served his country in Vietnam, before returning home, where he attended UW-Parkside on the GI bill, earning a degree in sociology. He later started a furniture refinishing business and then moved on to the grocery industry – where he met his wife, Mary (nee Kozenski), and won her over with his egg-juggling skills. They married and had one child, Natalie, upon whom he doted. He later earned his teaching certificate and taught for over 20 years in the Racine Unified School District, where he served as a teacher, mentor, and friend to countless middle and high school students. In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time in Florida, traveling to Europe, and watching zombie movies. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Dorothy, his stepfather Earl, and his aunts and uncles.