RACINE — Robert Akulian, 78, passed away at Froedtert Hospital on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Funeral services for Bob will be held at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. A visitation for Bob will be held at the funeral home on Friday evening, September 13, 2019 from 4:00 until 7 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. A visitation will also be held at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church have been suggested.
A complete obituary will appear in Sunday’s Journal Times and the funeral home website.
PURATH-STRAND FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
