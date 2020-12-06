Robert A. Stoffel

Robert Arthur Stoffel “Robbie”, age 67, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha. He was born in Racine, October 28, 1953, son of the late Robert and Dorothy (Nee: Shoop) Stoffel Sr.

Rob attended Washington Park High School. He was a member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church and had worked at JI Case Co. Rob loved cars and motorcycles. He willed be dearly missed.

Surviving are his sisters, Nancy Feiner, Patti Stracke; brother-in-law, Greg Miller; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Miller. Due to the pandemic services will be held at a later date with interment at Calvary Cemetery.