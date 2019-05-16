October 14, 1927 – May 14, 2019
RACINE – Robert “Bob” Alois Rivers, age 91, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital early Tuesday morning, May 14, 2019.
Bob was born in Milwaukee on October 14, 1927 to the late Alois and Gertrude (nee: Zabinski) Rivers. He attended St. Patrick Catholic School – Racine and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1945. At age 17, he faithfully served our country with the United States Navy from 1945-48. On September 1, 1951 in St. Lucy Catholic Church, Bob was united in marriage with the love of his life & best-friend, Florence “Babe” (nee: Wells).
Bob was employed as a master meat cutter for 30 years at A&P Supermarket from 1949 until 1979. Following, he went to work for Dumore Corp. for nearly 10 years. In retirement, Bob offered a helping hand at his family’s business, “Wells Bros. Restaurant”, a Racine tradition that is carried on today by his son, Bill & family. Bob was a proud member of Roma Lodge and Saint Lucy Catholic Church. Among his interests, Bob enjoyed fishing & golfing and playing Sunday night Bocce League (with “Babe”) at Roma Lodge. Above all, Bob & Babe loved spending time with their entire family – especially attending their grandchildren’s events & activities. A part of Bob died when his beloved “Babe” passed away on January 11, 2018.
Surviving are his children, Kathy (Steve) Abernethy, Bill (Lisa Betker) Rivers, Tom (Connie) Rivers & Ann (Mike) Gillis; daughter-in-law, Theresa Rivers-Meyer (Kevin); grandchildren, Katie (Marcus) Traber, Shaun (Amanda Pausa) Abernethy, Liz (John) Surendonk, Bekah (Erik) Garcia, Elise Rivers, Will Rivers, Noah Rivers, Hannah Rivers, Kylie Rivers, Caleb Gillis and Sophie Gillis; great-grandchildren, J.C. Traber; Maddy and Jack Surendonk; Elynn, Eli, Easton and Edison Garcia; sisters, Pat Tenuta and Mary Rondinelli; sister-in-law, Karin Wells; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.
In addition to his parents & wife, Bob was preceded in death by his beloved son, Gary Rivers; great-grandson, Emerson Garcia; Babe’s parents, James and Rose (nee: DeMark) Wells; sister-in-law, Carolyn (Gene) Molinaro; brothers-in-law, Sam Tenuta, Frank Rondinelli, Guy Wells and Tony (Dorothy) Wells; and nephew, Mark Rondinelli.
Funeral services celebrating Bob’s life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Tom Rivers officiating (a tribute offered by Bob’s brothers of Roma Lodge will be at the beginning of the 10 am service on Saturday). Entombment, with military honors, will take place at the mausoleum of Holy Cross Cemetery – Highway 32. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm and on Saturday from 9:00 – 10:00 am. Memorials to the “Stars & Stripes Honor Flight” have been suggested.
A heartfelt note of thanks to the staff of Villa at Lincoln Park, especially Lynn, for helping care for Bob during the past two years; and to the wonderful staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital 2nd floor for the compassionate care & support given in Dad’s time of need. May God bless all of you!
