October 14, 1927 – May 14, 2019

RACINE – Robert “Bob” Alois Rivers; age 91; beloved husband of the late Florence Mae (nee: Wells) Rivers and dear father of Kathy (Steve) Abernethy, Bill (Lisa Betker) Rivers, Tom (Connie) Rivers , Ann (Mike) Gillis and the late Gary Rivers; passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital early Tuesday morning, May 14, 2019.

Funeral services celebrating Bob’s life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Tom Rivers officiating. Entombment, with military honors, will take place at the mausoleum of Holy Cross Cemetery – Highway 32. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm (tribute offered by members of Roma Lodge at 5:30 pm) and in the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 – 10:00 am. Memorials to the “Stars & Stripes Honor Flight” have been suggested.

Please see Thursday’s newspaper for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

