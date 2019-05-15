October 14, 1927 – May 14, 2019
RACINE – Robert “Bob” Alois Rivers; age 91; beloved husband of the late Florence Mae (nee: Wells) Rivers and dear father of Kathy (Steve) Abernethy, Bill (Lisa Betker) Rivers, Tom (Connie) Rivers , Ann (Mike) Gillis and the late Gary Rivers; passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital early Tuesday morning, May 14, 2019.
Funeral services celebrating Bob’s life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Tom Rivers officiating. Entombment, with military honors, will take place at the mausoleum of Holy Cross Cemetery – Highway 32. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm (tribute offered by members of Roma Lodge at 5:30 pm) and in the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 – 10:00 am. Memorials to the “Stars & Stripes Honor Flight” have been suggested.
Please see Thursday’s newspaper for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
