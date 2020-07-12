Robert A. Liebke
Robert A. Liebke

Robert A. Liebke

September 25, 1951 – February 28, 2020

Liebke, Robert A., age 68, of Waterford, entered Eternal Life with our Lord on February 28, 2020.

Private family services have just taken place at St. Thomas Catholic Church, in Waterford. For more information and the full obituary please go to www.mealyfuneralhome.com. Thank you.

Mealy Funeral Home

225 W. Main St.

Waterford, WI

(262) 534-2233

www.mealyfuneralhome.com

