Robert A. Liebke

September 25, 1951 – February 28, 2020
Liebke, Robert A., age 68, of Waterford, entered Eternal Life with our Lord on February 28, 2020.
Private family services have just taken place at St. Thomas Catholic Church, in Waterford. For more information and the full obituary please go to www.mealyfuneralhome.com. Thank you.
