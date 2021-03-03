1947—2021

Robert A. Lessner age 73 of Jackson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. He was born October 23, 1947 in Evanston, IL to Harold and Dorothy (nee Fox) Lessner.

On May 24, 1969 Bob married his high school sweetheart Dolores “Dodie” Leskowicz in Racine.

Bob received a Bachelor’s degree from Dominican College and a M.B.A from the University of Wisconsin. He then worked in sales and marketing, first retiring from J.I. Case. He then went onto work for Trak International and Komatsu. In his retirement he was devoted to his family. He and Dodie also enjoyed traveling throughout the US and abroad.

His passion was cars, which started at an early age. Later in life he enjoyed collecting muscle cars and Hot Rods. His favorites were his 1939 Ford Street Rod and his 1966 Chevy Nova SS. He passed his love of cars and horsepower to his sons.