1947—2021
Robert A. Lessner age 73 of Jackson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. He was born October 23, 1947 in Evanston, IL to Harold and Dorothy (nee Fox) Lessner.
On May 24, 1969 Bob married his high school sweetheart Dolores “Dodie” Leskowicz in Racine.
Bob received a Bachelor’s degree from Dominican College and a M.B.A from the University of Wisconsin. He then worked in sales and marketing, first retiring from J.I. Case. He then went onto work for Trak International and Komatsu. In his retirement he was devoted to his family. He and Dodie also enjoyed traveling throughout the US and abroad.
His passion was cars, which started at an early age. Later in life he enjoyed collecting muscle cars and Hot Rods. His favorites were his 1939 Ford Street Rod and his 1966 Chevy Nova SS. He passed his love of cars and horsepower to his sons.
Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dodie, 3 children: Robert Jr. (Jodi) Lessner of West Bend, Daniel (Faith) Lessner of Fayetteville, AR and Melanie (Matt) Bos of De Pere, WI and 6 grandchildren: McKenna Lessner, Brayden, Coby and Logan Lessner and Drew and Emma Bos. He is further survived by his sister Dorothy Ann (Ron) Steimle of Racine, his brother Hal (Barb) Lessner of Madison, his brother-in-law Ron (Nancy) Leskowicz of Appleton and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Dorothy Lessner and his sister Carolyn Jean.
Private funeral services will be held at a later date with internment in Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in Jackson is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence may be left on an online guestbook at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.