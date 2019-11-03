RACINE – Robert A. Lee, age 91, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.
He received a BS degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1952. He served as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corp and ten years in the Army Reserve as a Captain.
He was united in marriage to Mary Elizabeth Engelhardt on December 22, 1951. He will be missed by Mary and children, Laura Lee (John Repp),Douglas (Jane) Lee, and grandchildren, Jennifer, Carrie Jo (Samm Blees), Jonathan and Benjamin; and sisters-in law, Ruth Lee and Betty Lee. and nieces and nephews and dear friends. In addition to his parents, Raymond and Carrie Lee he was preceded in death by his brothers, William and Edward Burton Lee.
Memorials suggested to The Marine Corps League Detachment 346, PO Box 81066, Racine WI 53408.
Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
