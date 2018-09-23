Robert A.J. Hansen
March 12, 1925 - September 20, 2018
RACINE - Robert A.J. Hansen, age 93, passed away Thursday, September 20, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.
He was born in Ives Grove, WI, March 12, 1925, son of the late Martin and Margaret (nee: Petersen) Hansen.
Robert graduated early in 1943 from Racine County Agricultural School to enlist in the service. During World War II, he proudly served in the United States Navy on the Navy Hospital Ship USS Solace stationed in the South Pacific. On May 1, 1948 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Elizabeth “Betty” R. DeGarmo at Holy Communion Lutheran Church where he was a longtime member. Robert worked as a butcher at A&P for eight years. He was then employed with Racine Hydraulics for thirty-three years, retiring from Dana Corp in 1987. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 18. An excellent trumpet player, Bob played in the Navy Band, the Johnson Wax Band and various other bands, and proudly played taps for many of his fellow veterans. A diehard Cubs fan, Bob was elated to finally see them win a World Series in 2016. More than anything, he loved his time with his family, especially his trips to Janesville with his grandchildren and his trips to Las Vegas.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of seventy years, Betty; his son, James “JR” (Julie Hansen, Mary Brunnelson; his grandchildren, Kristen Hansen, Coree (Greg) Steinhaus, Robert (Kate) Brunnelson; great grandchildren, Keller and Klayton Brunnelson; brother-in-law, Lester “Jack” DeGarmo; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, Robert was also preceded in death by his sisters, Eleanor (Frank) Nielsen and Lillian (Tony) Margis.
Funeral services followed by Full Military Honors will be held at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. 6th Street, on Tuesday September 25, 2018, 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark Doidge officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. Private interment will be held. Memorials to Holy Communion Lutheran Church have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
