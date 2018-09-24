March 12, 1925—September 20, 2018
RACINE—Robert A.J. Hansen, age 93, passed away Thursday, September 20, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.
Funeral services followed by Full Military Honors will be held at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. 6th Street, on Tuesday September 25, 2018, 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark Doidge officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. Private interment will be held. Memorials to Holy Communion Lutheran Church have been suggested.
