February 23, 1923—March 25, 2021

RACINE—Robert A. Frederickson, age 98 of Racine passed away peacefully on March 25, 2021

A lifelong resident of Racine, he was born on February 23, 1923 a son of the late Alfred and Olga (nee:Pederson) Frederickson.

He attended Racine schools and was a graduate of Park High School.

On November 28, 1946 he was united in marriage to his soulmate Jean Giese at First Baptist Church, 8th, and Wisconsin.

Bob worked as a machinist at Webster Electric for thirty-six years retiring in May of 1986.

Survivors include his wife, Jean; their four children: Linda Seibert, Robert (JoLynn) Frederickson, Diane Strommen, and Bonnie (Dennis) Rutherford; along with many grandchildren; great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his siblings, Jim, Alfred, and William Frederickson, Dorothy Reiser, Erna Barke, and Eileen Valo.