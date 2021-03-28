February 23, 1923—March 25, 2021
RACINE—Robert A. Frederickson, age 98 of Racine passed away peacefully on March 25, 2021
A lifelong resident of Racine, he was born on February 23, 1923 a son of the late Alfred and Olga (nee:Pederson) Frederickson.
He attended Racine schools and was a graduate of Park High School.
On November 28, 1946 he was united in marriage to his soulmate Jean Giese at First Baptist Church, 8th, and Wisconsin.
Bob worked as a machinist at Webster Electric for thirty-six years retiring in May of 1986.
Survivors include his wife, Jean; their four children: Linda Seibert, Robert (JoLynn) Frederickson, Diane Strommen, and Bonnie (Dennis) Rutherford; along with many grandchildren; great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his siblings, Jim, Alfred, and William Frederickson, Dorothy Reiser, Erna Barke, and Eileen Valo.
A visitation for Bob will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Interment will take place at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at West Lawn Memorial Park (please meet at the cemetery gate at 9:45 a.m. for procession to the grave).
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
