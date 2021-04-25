Robert A. DiPasquale

October 15, 1945—April 22, 2021

RACINE—Robert Anthony “Bobby” DiPasquale, 75, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at home. Bobby was born on October 15, 1945 to Antony and Esther (nee: Falbo) DiPasquale.

He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Lorraine Briggs, on February 4, 1967 at Saint Edwards Church. Bobby was a member of both Roma Lodge and Saint Lucy’s Catholic Church. He was employed with J.I. Case Company retiring as a supervisor after 34 years of service.

Ever the outdoorsman, Bobby found great enjoyment in time spent outside—whether he was hunting, fishing, or simply relaxing up north. He was always social and outgoing, and those who had the privilege of meeting him will always remember his larger-than-life personality.

Bobby will be missed by his wife, Lorraine; children: Brian (Lisa) DiPasquale and Dawn (Jeff) Little; grandchildren: Toni Lynn Witkofski, Kristina DiPasquale, Brandon, Nathan, and Ashley Vankoningsveld; four great-grandchildren, special cousins: Bye and Rose Zickus; and other family members and friends. He will be reunited with his parents, Tony and Esther DiPasquale; grandson, Michael Witkofski; brother, Nunzio and his wife, Betty; mother-in-law, Nelly Crass; and step-father-in-law, Kermit Crass.