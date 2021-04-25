Robert A. DiPasquale

October 15, 1945—April 22, 2021
RACINE—Robert Anthony “Bobby” DiPasquale, 75, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at home. Bobby was born on October 15, 1945 to Antony and Esther (nee: Falbo) DiPasquale.
He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Lorraine Briggs, on February 4, 1967 at Saint Edwards Church. Bobby was a member of both Roma Lodge and Saint Lucy’s Catholic Church. He was employed with J.I. Case Company retiring as a supervisor after 34 years of service.
Ever the outdoorsman, Bobby found great enjoyment in time spent outside—whether he was hunting, fishing, or simply relaxing up north. He was always social and outgoing, and those who had the privilege of meeting him will always remember his larger-than-life personality.
Bobby will be missed by his wife, Lorraine; children: Brian (Lisa) DiPasquale and Dawn (Jeff) Little; grandchildren: Toni Lynn Witkofski, Kristina DiPasquale, Brandon, Nathan, and Ashley Vankoningsveld; four great-grandchildren, special cousins: Bye and Rose Zickus; and other family members and friends. He will be reunited with his parents, Tony and Esther DiPasquale; grandson, Michael Witkofski; brother, Nunzio and his wife, Betty; mother-in-law, Nelly Crass; and step-father-in-law, Kermit Crass.
Bobby’s funeral mass will be held at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church on Tuesday April 27, 2021 at 12 noon with Rev. Mark Jones officiating. Visitation will be at church from 10:00 a.m. until mass time. Following mass, Bobby will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy. #32.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
