June 26, 1949—March 4, 2020

Robert A. Davis, 70, of Argonne, WI passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Robert was born June 26, 1949 in Kenosha, WI the son of Lawrence and Jeanette (Hasselman) Davis. He was united in marriage to Denise Flink on May 4th, 1978 in Waukegan, IL. Robert served in the U.S. Army.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Surviving Robert is his wife of 42 years, Denise Davis; his children, Jason (Samantha) Davis, Post Lake; Christine (Andy) Rose, Bristol; 8 grandchildren, Alec (Gianna); Evan; Jack; Alaina; Tyler; Nathaniel; Dylan; Cayne; sister, Diane (Jim) Hebert, AL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Jennifer Davis; brother, Larry Davis.

Robert will always be remembered for his love for life, family and his joking and nicknames for everyone. He also enjoyed fishing, ATV trail rides, vintage tractors, old western shows and tinkering with anything he could get his hands on.

Honoring his wishes, no services will be held. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.