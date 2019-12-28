Robert A. "Bob" Schoening

Age 80, Bob peacefully entered the kingdom of Heaven at home next to the glow of the Christmas tree on Monday, December 23, 2019. Bob was born December 5, 1939 to Adolph and Lydia (nee Schmunk) Schoening in Milwaukee. His early life was spent in Milwaukee where he graduated from North Division High School. On October 11, 1987 he was united in marriage to Rose Mary Nau at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Waterford. He was employed at Sentry Foods for over 45 years working in the produce department. Bob and Rose owned and operated “R” Place Tavern in Waterford for 7 years. After retiring from Sentry Foods he worked part-time for the State of Wisconsin Dept of Veterans Affairs transporting veterans. Bob also proudly served as a member of the National Guard and the Army Reserve.