Robert A. "Bob" Schoening

December 5, 1939 — December 23, 2019
Age 80, Bob peacefully entered the kingdom of Heaven at home next to the glow of the Christmas tree on Monday, December 23, 2019. Bob was born December 5, 1939 to Adolph and Lydia (nee Schmunk) Schoening in Milwaukee. His early life was spent in Milwaukee where he graduated from North Division High School. On October 11, 1987 he was united in marriage to Rose Mary Nau at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Waterford. He was employed at Sentry Foods for over 45 years working in the produce department. Bob and Rose owned and operated “R” Place Tavern in Waterford for 7 years. After retiring from Sentry Foods he worked part-time for the State of Wisconsin Dept of Veterans Affairs transporting veterans. Bob also proudly served as a member of the National Guard and the Army Reserve.
Bob was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and the WI Tavern League. His other interests included The Moose Lodge, Lion’s Club, a founding member of the Kiwanis Club and United Doubles Kiwanis Club of Union Grove. He was an avid bowler and a blood donor giving over 80 pints of blood. When his boys were younger, Bob was involved with Boy Scout Pack No. 132 and coached Wind Lake Little League.
Bob is survived by his loving wife Rose, children: Dr. James (Karen) Kemmerling, David (Cheryl) Schoening and Beth (Chris Miskowski) Schoening; stepchildren: Kristie Nau, Kathie (Bill) Krause, Darlene (Dave) Van Swol and Dean (Janice) Nau; 16 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sisters Shirley Warber and Pam (David) Blaho, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Donald Schoening.
The family has suggested memorials be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or the Tavern League of Wisconsin Racine County.
You have free articles remaining.
Bob’s family would like to extend a heart-felt thank you to Dr. Antony Ruggeri and the staff of Aurora at Home Hospice for all their care and compassion in caring for Bob.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Waterford, with Rev. Frederick Bischoff officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00PM at the Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home and again on Monday from 12:00 p.m. until 12:45 p.m., at the CHURCH. Burial will follow service at the Salem Mound Cemetery.
POLNASEK-DANIELS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
908 – 11th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2011
Service information
1:00PM
145 S. 6th Street
Waterford, WI 53185
12:00PM-12:45PM
145 S. 6th Street
Waterford, WI 53185
3:00PM-6:00PM
908 - 11th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.