Robert A. 'Bob' Anderson

July 4, 1929—February 20, 2021

RACINE- Robert Adolph Anderson, 91, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

Bob was born on July 4, 1929 to Howard and Dagny (nee: Nielsen) Anderson in Racine.

He was united in marriage to Gene Nelson on October 27, 1951 at Calvary Memorial Church in Racine. Bob was a graduate of Park High School. He was employed as a fireman for the City of Racine, retiring in 1996 as a Captain. Bob was a member at the Harbor Lite Yacht Club for many years, enjoyed handball with various athletic clubs; winning many awards, was a member of the YMCA, avid Packer fan and enjoyed watching the Badgers. Bob also enjoyed boating, visiting area Yacht Clubs, gambling on the slot machines at Potawatomi, and he loved his dogs.

Bob is survived by nieces and nephews, David Homan, Robert (Robin) Hugasian, Julie (David) Mucklin, Jack (Peggy) Hugasian, Sue (Matt) Steberl; great nieces and nephews, Jackie, Jason, R.J., Kylee, Jeremy, John, Patrick, Madolyn, Taryn and Nina. He is further survived by other extended family and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Gene on May 6, 2002; sisters, Dorothy (Bob) Hugasian and Joyce (Dave) Homan.

Bob was laid to rest next to his wife, Gene at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine

262-632-4479

