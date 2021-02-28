Robert A. 'Bob' Anderson

He was united in marriage to Gene Nelson on October 27, 1951 at Calvary Memorial Church in Racine. Bob was a graduate of Park High School. He was employed as a fireman for the City of Racine, retiring in 1996 as a Captain. Bob was a member at the Harbor Lite Yacht Club for many years, enjoyed handball with various athletic clubs; winning many awards, was a member of the YMCA, avid Packer fan and enjoyed watching the Badgers. Bob also enjoyed boating, visiting area Yacht Clubs, gambling on the slot machines at Potawatomi, and he loved his dogs.