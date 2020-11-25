KENOSHA—Ritu Sethi, 53, passed away unexpectedly at her home on November 18, 2020 in Kenosha. She attended St. Mary’s Convent and received a Bachelor’s in Arts at Sophia Girls College in Ajmer, India. Survivors include Ashwani K. Sethi of Florida; and children, Nikhil A. Sethi of New York and Vikas S. Sethi of Florida.
Further information and details on where donations may be made in her memory may be found on the funeral home’s website at www.draeger-langendorf.com.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.