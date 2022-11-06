CALEDONIA — Ritch Rogers passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at age 72. Proud father of Eric (Christie) Rogers and Paul (Jennifer) Harvey. Loving grandfather of Zachary, Madilyne, Paul “PJ,” and Madison. Great-grandfather of Charlie. Preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Ora Rogers and his sister, Ginger Rogers.

Everyone who knew Ritch knew his greatest joys in life were his sons and family. He also enjoyed many hobbies, some of which include old classic cars and motorcycles. You could often find him on the golf course spending time with good friends or watching a football game. Ritch was retired from the Village of Caledonia Highway Department.