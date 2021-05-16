'Rita' Margaret Rita Carey

June 5, 1934—May 10, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT — Rita Carey, 86, passed away at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s in Milwaukee on Monday, May 10, 2021.
She was born in Chicago on June 5, 1934, the daughter of the late John Joseph and Johanna Elizabeth (nee: Sweeney) Murphy.
Rita married Paul J. Carey at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church in Chicago on September 1, 1956. He preceded her in death on December 5, 2005.
Rita graduated from the University (formerly the College) of St. Francis in Joliet with a Teaching Degree. She was proud of her career in education, teaching at Goodland Elementary School for 22 years. She was also active with and supported the Racine Education Association.
Rita was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading her three newspapers every day, attending musicals, going out for cocktails and dinners, Christmas gatherings, and being with her dogs. She also loved attending festivals at Festival Park in Milwaukee, especially Irish Fest, as well as annual trips to the State Fair. Rita was happiest in the company of her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Joe (Jeni) Carey of Brown Deer, Jay Carey, Mike Carey and Pam Carey of Racine, JoAnne Cappuccio of LaCrosse and Barb (Jim) Kelly of Racine; her eight grandchildren: Sara (fiancé Collin Smith) Carey, Meg (Christian) Puckhaber, Carey Cappuccio, Joe (fiancée Paige Nobrega) Cappuccio, Jamie Cappuccio, Shannon, Michael and Jack Kelly; her two great grandchildren: Lexi and Raegan Puckhaber; as well as many dear nieces and nephews. Rita was also preceded in death by her sister, Joan Marie Murphy, and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 for a visitation from 9:30 a.m.—11:00 a.m. The celebration of her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. William Dietzler officiating. Masks are required to be worn in the church at all times. Interment at Calvary Cemetery Garden Crypts will take place after the Mass. Memorials have been suggested to Bethany Apartments, 806 Wisconsin Ave., Racine, WI 53403.
