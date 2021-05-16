'Rita' Margaret Rita Carey

June 5, 1934—May 10, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT — Rita Carey, 86, passed away at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s in Milwaukee on Monday, May 10, 2021.

She was born in Chicago on June 5, 1934, the daughter of the late John Joseph and Johanna Elizabeth (nee: Sweeney) Murphy.

Rita married Paul J. Carey at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church in Chicago on September 1, 1956. He preceded her in death on December 5, 2005.

Rita graduated from the University (formerly the College) of St. Francis in Joliet with a Teaching Degree. She was proud of her career in education, teaching at Goodland Elementary School for 22 years. She was also active with and supported the Racine Education Association.

Rita was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading her three newspapers every day, attending musicals, going out for cocktails and dinners, Christmas gatherings, and being with her dogs. She also loved attending festivals at Festival Park in Milwaukee, especially Irish Fest, as well as annual trips to the State Fair. Rita was happiest in the company of her family, especially her grandchildren.