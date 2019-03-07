Rita Mae Delmater, 92, of Racine, passed away peacefully, Sunday January 24, 2019 at Ridgewood Health Care.
She is preceded in death by her husband William.
A Memorial Mass for Rita Mae will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church (6400 Spring St. Mount Pleasant).
Bruch Funeral Home
3503 Roosevelt Road, Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298
Visit Rita Mae’s Online Memorial Book
