Rita Mae Delmater, 92, of Racine, passed away peacefully, Sunday January 24, 2019 at Ridgewood Health Care.

She is preceded in death by her husband William.

A Memorial Mass for Rita Mae will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church (6400 Spring St. Mount Pleasant).

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road, Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Rita Mae's Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net

Celebrate
the life of: Rita Mae Delmater
