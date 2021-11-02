Rita M. Adamczyk (nee: Hilgers)

She attended Holy Name School and was a graduate of St. Catherine’’s High School, “Class of 1950”. On August 1, 1953, at Holy Name Church she married the love of her life Donald R. Adamczyk, who preceded her in death on Thanksgiving Day 1985. Before marriage she worked at Twin Disc and later retired from Young Radiator. Rita was a devout Catholic, belonging to St. Rita’s Parish. She was involved in Christian Mothers, St. Therese Circle, the Parish Festivals, Home and School, and was instrumental in organizing the Girl Scout program at St. Rita School as a leader. She was a member of Catholic Junior league and Light House Quilters Guild. She enjoyed the monthly get togethers with her quilting friends—“The Quilting Dames” to quilt and talk. She always looked forward to her annual quilt camp. She played cards with her lifelong friends monthly. She and Don played poker with friends, loved to host dinner parties, attend dances and entertain friends at yearly 4th of July parties. Rita was very talented and creative. A wonderful seamstress, she sewed dance costumes for a local studio, created lovely quilts and crafted various items for her annual “at home” craft fairs. Rita also knitted, crocheted and embroidered. She enjoyed building her New England Christmas village every year. Rita was a terrific cook and baker. She was known to bake at least 20 different kinds of Christmas cookies with her daughters every year. Many of her friends looked forward to receiving Rita’s tray of cookies.