Rita M. Adamczyk (nee: Hilgers)

November 4, 1931—October 30, 2021
RACINE—With her family by her side, Rita M. Adamczyk, age 89, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, October 30, 2021, five days shy of her 90th birthday. Rita was born in Racine on November 4, 1931, daughter of the late John and Viola (nee: Held) Hilgers and had been a lifelong resident.
She attended Holy Name School and was a graduate of St. Catherine’’s High School, “Class of 1950”. On August 1, 1953, at Holy Name Church she married the love of her life Donald R. Adamczyk, who preceded her in death on Thanksgiving Day 1985. Before marriage she worked at Twin Disc and later retired from Young Radiator. Rita was a devout Catholic, belonging to St. Rita’s Parish. She was involved in Christian Mothers, St. Therese Circle, the Parish Festivals, Home and School, and was instrumental in organizing the Girl Scout program at St. Rita School as a leader. She was a member of Catholic Junior league and Light House Quilters Guild. She enjoyed the monthly get togethers with her quilting friends—“The Quilting Dames” to quilt and talk. She always looked forward to her annual quilt camp. She played cards with her lifelong friends monthly. She and Don played poker with friends, loved to host dinner parties, attend dances and entertain friends at yearly 4th of July parties. Rita was very talented and creative. A wonderful seamstress, she sewed dance costumes for a local studio, created lovely quilts and crafted various items for her annual “at home” craft fairs. Rita also knitted, crocheted and embroidered. She enjoyed building her New England Christmas village every year. Rita was a terrific cook and baker. She was known to bake at least 20 different kinds of Christmas cookies with her daughters every year. Many of her friends looked forward to receiving Rita’s tray of cookies.
Rita will be dearly missed by her children, Ruth Adamczyk, Donald (Catherine) Adamczyk, and their children Jennifer and Stephen, Nancy (Patrick) Doucette, and their children Kristi and Peter, Mary Adamczyk, Carol Adamczyk, Joel (Richele) Adamczyk, and their children Jocelyn (Zach) Kuiper, and their children Addison Rita, Logan, and Jordyn and Matthew (Abby) Adamczyk and their children Layla and Kelvin; brother, John (Julie) Hilgers; brother-in-law Owen McNulty, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Donald, Rita was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mary McNulty, Elaine (Paul) Beardsley, and in-laws Frank and Anna Adamczyk.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 6;00 p.m., with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. with the Mass to start at 6:00 p.m. To view the service online, go to Rita’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation//services, and then Livestream. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Alliance, St. Rita’s Parish or The Ronald McDonald House.
Rita and her family wish to extend their sincere gratitude to Krissandra CNA for the wonderful daily care and compassion, Beth, RN for her weekly visits, compassionate care and reassurance, and Chaplain Charlie Hansen for Spiritual care and all of Hospice Alliance.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to