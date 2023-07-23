Feb. 14, 1932—July 16, 2023

RACINE—Rita J. Lohnis, 91, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Ridgewood Care Center.

Rita was born in Mazomanie, WI on February 14, 1932 to the late Ray and Anne (nee: Wagner) Corbett.

On January 3, 1953 in Dubuque, IA she was united in marriage to Jerome E. Lohnis. Sadly, he passed away on December 10, 2014.

Rita was employed with Racine Dental Group. She enjoyed gardening, building doll houses and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children: Daniel Lohnis, Becky Chacon, Karen Vaughn and Lynn Meyer; her seven grandchildren; her thirteen great-grandchildren; and her two great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rita is preceded in death by six brothers and sisters.

Funeral services for Rita will be held privately.

