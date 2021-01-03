1934—2020

Rita Irene Brinkman, age 86, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at The Villa at Lincoln Park. She was born in Racine, October 9, 1934, daughter of the late Thomas and Anne (Nee: Devine) Gavahan.

Surviving are her nine children, Patricia (Stanley) Morris, Thomas (Theresa) Brinkman, Frances Brinkman, Fredrick (Ruby) Brinkman, Karen Brinkman, Bernadine Brinkman (Nestor Zavala), Charles (Susan) Brinkman, Janet Brinkman, Diane Minnich; 19 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; in laws, Ludwig Kotnik, Connie Brinkman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, John (Emily) Gavahan, Robert (Margaret) Gavahan, Lucille (William) Rotes, Margaret Kotnik, and Kathleen Carreno.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, January 4, 2021, 11:00 am at St. Richard’s Catholic Church, 1509 Grand Ave with Reverend Allen Bratkowski officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Memorials for Diabetes Research or the Alzheimer’s Assn have been suggested.

