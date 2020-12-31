Rita I. Brinkman (nee: Gavahan)

Rita graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1952”. On November 11, 1956, she was united in marriage to John G. Brinkman and to this union they were blessed with nine children. John passed away March 13, 2010. Rita was a devoted Catholic and longtime member of Holy Name/ St. Richard’s Catholic Church. She was a Chicago sports fan who especially enjoyed rooting for the Cubs and Bears. She was proud to be Irish, enjoyed reading while sipping tea, eating anything chocolate, going to her grandson’s football games and Friday nights at the Theatre Guild with her sisters. Above all she treasured the time with her family especially cooking. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.