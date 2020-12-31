Rita I. Brinkman (nee: Gavahan)

1934—2020
Rita Irene Brinkman, age 86, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at The Villa at Lincoln Park. She was born in Racine, October 9, 1934, daughter of the late Thomas and Anne (Nee: Devine) Gavahan.
Rita graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1952”. On November 11, 1956, she was united in marriage to John G. Brinkman and to this union they were blessed with nine children. John passed away March 13, 2010. Rita was a devoted Catholic and longtime member of Holy Name/ St. Richard’s Catholic Church. She was a Chicago sports fan who especially enjoyed rooting for the Cubs and Bears. She was proud to be Irish, enjoyed reading while sipping tea, eating anything chocolate, going to her grandson’s football games and Friday nights at the Theatre Guild with her sisters. Above all she treasured the time with her family especially cooking. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her nine children, Patricia (Stanley) Morris, Thomas (Theresa) Brinkman, Frances Brinkman, Fredrick (Ruby) Brinkman, Karen Brinkman, Bernadine Brinkman (Nestor Zavala), Charles (Susan) Brinkman, Janet Brinkman, Diane Minnich; 19 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; in laws, Ludwig Kotnik, Connie Brinkman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, John (Emily) Gavahan, Robert (Margaret) Gavahan, Lucille (William) Rotes, Margaret Kotnik, and Kathleen Carreno.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, January 4, 2021, 11:00 am at St. Richard’s Catholic Church, 1509 Grand Ave with Reverend Allen Bratkowski officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Memorials for Diabetes Research or the Alzheimer’s Assn have been suggested.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the nurses from Hospice Alliance and the staff especially Nurse Michelle from The Villa at Lincoln Park for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.