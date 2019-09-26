Rita I. Barth

January 5, 1934 – September 20, 2019
RACINE – Rita Ida (nee: Funk) Barth, age 85, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Friday, September 20, 2019 surrounded with the love of her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church (1503 Grand Avenue) with Fr. Antony Primal Thomas officiating. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday from 5:00 – 7:00 pm and in the church on Friday from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Memorials to St. Monica’s Senior Living have been suggested.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
