Rita G. Dexter

March 17, 1945—Nov. 19, 2021

BURLINGTON—Rita G. Dexter, 76, of Burlington, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Chippewa County, WI on March 17, 1945, she was the daughter of James and Helen (nee Hoehn) Joyce. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Burlington, and on November 28, 1964, in Burlington, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Allen Dexter. He preceded her in death on June 6, 2003.

Rita retired from the Bank of Burlington. She also worked at Runzheimers, Troy Plastics, and NEL Frequency Controls. Most recently Rita volunteered at the Burlington Hospital. She loved genealogy and family history, enjoyed traveling, loved all things Irish and made numerous trips to Ireland. She also enjoyed doing puzzles and most of all, loved spending time with her grandkids.

Rita is survived by her son, Kenneth Jon (Abra) Dexter; daughter-in-law, Kim Dexter; grandchildren: Nicolle, Erik, Brooke and Christopher; and siblings: Jerome (Mary) Joyce, Catherine Rada, Dennis (Joanne) Joyce and Jeanette Kuechenmeister. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Alan Bradford “Brad” Dexter; and siblings, Patricia Faschingbauer, Robert Joyce, Thomas Joyce, Virginia Nielsen, James Joyce, Richard Joyce, Terrence Joyce and Eileen Macedo.

The family would like to thank the staff of the ER and ICU at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, for their care and compassion during this time.

Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association website at www.diabetes.org.

Visitation for Rita will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, 625 S. Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI 53105.

The Rite of Christian Burial for Rita will be held following visitation at 1:30 p.m. also at Schuette-Daniels. Those not able to attend Rita’s service in person may attend virtually by visiting the Schuette-Daniels website at www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com and clicking on the “webcast” link.

A Celebration of Life for Rita will be held immediately after the service at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI 53105.

