Rita Christensen

1928 - 2020

RACINE - Rita (nee: Jensen) Christensen, 91, passed away peacefully at St. Monica's Senior Living on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

She was born in Augustenborg, Denmark on June 3, 1928 the daughter of the late Jean and Jensine Jensen.

In Nakskov, Denmark, Rita was united in marriage to Finn Christensen on December 28, 1949. She was a lifelong member of Bethania Lutheran Church. Rita enjoyed baking and gardening. She found her greatest joy in spending time with her family and friends,

Rita is survived by her son, Kevin (Barbara) Christensen, granddaughter, Alissa (fiancé Brad Allen) Christensen of Aurora, Colorado, grandson, Eric (Ashley) Christensen, and great grandson, Finn Christensen of Madison, Wisconsin. She is further survived by her brother, Ib (Ingelisa) Jensen; sisters, Greta Jensen and Elsa Knudsen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Henning (Lisbeth), Frode (Sonja) and Ib Christensen all of Denmark in addition to nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends in Wisconsin and Denmark.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Preben, and husband Finn on December 24, 2011.