Ricky S. Jarstad

October 7, 1984 – December 24, 2021

RACINE – Ricky Stephen Jarstad, age 37, passed away suddenly of natural causes in Racine on Friday, Christmas Eve, December 24, 2021.

Ricky was born in Racine on October 7, 1984. He was a graduate of William Horlick High School. Ricky served our community in home healthcare with Amy's Adult Family Home. Ricky was also a passionate political activist having founded and continuously monitored the social media Facebook column "Racine Uncensored".

Outside of work and politics, Ricky enjoyed gardening, had a green thumb for tropical plants and always looked forward to traveling. Above all, Ricky loved being together with his entire family and extensive circle of friends.

Surviving are his mom and step-dad, Jane (nee Hill) and Charles Benning; sisters: Charlene Crandall, Michelle (Stephen) Kaul and Rachel (Randy) Wellsandt; grandmother, Enid Hill; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ricky was preceded in death by his father, Richard Jarstad; and grandparents: Dennis Hill, Marvin Jarstad and Anna Jarstad.

Visitation will be in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday, January 7, 2022, from 2:00–4:00 p.m. Services celebrating Ricky's life will follow at 4:00 p.m.

