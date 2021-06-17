Ricky Ray Lindeman

Rick was born April 11, 1959 to Ray and Loretta (nee: Smith) Lindeman of Caledonia, Wisconsin. He graduated from Lutheran High in 1977 and began driving truck—a career that he would enjoy for 43 years and racked up over 4.6 million miles. Rick met and married the love of his life, Linda (nee: Downey) in 1982. Rick and Linda raised two daughters: (Jolyn Hessler and Erica Davis) together. In 1985, Rick and Linda founded Lindeman Lines Ltd., a successful trucking company in which many of his trucks won show awards. Rick was an accomplished bowler earning four 300 games, a talented softball player and brilliant basketball coach. In 2004, he helped coach The Prairie School girls’ basketball team to a state championship. In 2019, Rick competed in the Senior Olympics. Rick moved to Dade City, Florida in 2011 and retired from trucking in August 2020. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, playing cards with his friends and teasing his children and grandchildren. He was a member of Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz, Florida.