Rickey A. Madsen, Jr.

UNION GROVE - Rickey Allan Madsen, Jr., age 35, passed away unexpectedly as the result of a jet ski accident on Lake Beulah in East Troy on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Rickey was born in Mount Clemens, MI, on August 5, 1986. He was a graduate of Mitchell High School in Trinity, FL. Rickey proudly worked for Rabine Paving as their fleet manager. Among his interests, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, jet skiing and, above all, spending time with his family.

Surviving are his mom, Kris (Mark) Johnson; dad, Rickey (Susan) Madsen, Sr.; beloved son, Tanner (mother: Jessica Hansen-Madsen); fiance, Carrie Willms; step-daughter, Breanna; grandfather, Richard Johnson; sisters and brothers: Alyssa (Bryan) Kotovsky, Scott Johnson, Amy Johnson, Timothy Madsen and Grant Madsen; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many friends. Rickey was preceded in death by his grandparents: Clarence and Marjorie Johnson and Waldamar and Alberta Madsen.

Services celebrating Rickey's life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 7:00 PM. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for Tanner's (age 8) future education.

