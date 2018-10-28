December 7, 1958—October 19th, 2018
MONTELLO—Rick R. Bielefeldt, 59, of Montello, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, October 19th, 2018 at UW Health Hospital in Madison, WI after a valiant fight with end stage liver disease.
Rick was born December 7, 1958 in Racine, WI to Royal and Darlene Bielefeldt (Rivest). He was a caretaker by nature. He spent his life acting as a father figure to his younger siblings while his parents worked. He went on to raise his three boys, and afterward cared for his father, Royal.
He was passionate in his love for music, cooking, football (especially the Green Bay Packers), and life. He also enjoyed old western movies and the outdoors. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren whenever he could, especially weekend camping trips at the family campground in Montello, WI.
Rick is survived by his three sons – Eric, Adam, and Ben; Daughters in law – Azure, Laura, and Emily; seven grandchildren -Preston, Sarah, Michael, Michara, Ruby, Ezra, and Winslow; sisters Tracy (Dean) Hintz of East Troy, WI and Becky (Denny) Sanchez of Madison, WI, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers – Mark, Michael, and Brian; and sister – Laurie Bielefeldt.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 pm, November 24th, 2018 at Spirit of Truth Christian Church—1539 Church St, Lyons, WI 53148. Visitation to follow at 5 pm at the Historical Town Hall, directly behind the church.
