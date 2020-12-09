Richie W. Falk

December 26, 1938 – November 25, 2020
RACINE – Ritchie W. Falk passed away on November 25, 2020 at Ascension – All Saints Hospital in Racine.
Ritchie was born on December 26, 1938 to Herbert and Catherine (nee Ritchie) Falk in Racine. He attended Racine schools and graduated from Washington Park High School.
Ritchie was a 20-year retiree from American Motors. He was active at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church of Racine and the Racine Astronomical Society. He traveled on many astronomy related trips throughout his life. Ritchie loved music and attended numerous Racine and Tucson, AZ band and orchestra concerts.
Ritchie is survived by his cousins: Fred Falk of Union Grove, John Falk of Racine, and Elizabeth Salvo of Severna Park, MD. He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no service at this time. A private interment next to his parents will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Jefferson, WI. Memorials in honor of Ritchie may be sent to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 614 Main Street, Racine, WI 53403, where his church family might have a memorial service in the future. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
262-634-3361
