Richard W. Jacoby

August 31, 1937—October 3, 2021
CALEDONIA—Richard “Dick” Jacoby, 84, of Racine, WI, passed away on October 3, 2021 at his home. Dick was born on August 31, 1937, to William and Helene Jacoby in Racine, WI. After graduating from Lutheran High School, he joined the United States Navy in 1956 and served for three years. He went on to have a successful career in information technology, including 24 years at Case Corporation and 15 years at Ambrosia Chocolate.
Dick was united in marriage to Janet Jacoby (nee Large) on May 23rd, 1959 and they were together until her death on April 24, 2005. Together they had three children: William (Sarah), Ronald (Karen), and Robert (Suzanne).
Dick was funny, outgoing, friendly, loyal, a great storyteller, and a little bit mischievous. There was never a dull or quiet moment with Dick.
He loved and adored his four grandchildren: Samantha (Christopher), William (Elizabeth), Stefani (Johnny), and Jack (Noelle); as well as his three great-grandchildren: Camden, Hudson, and Haven, who knew him lovingly as GG.
He was a skilled wood worker, avid sportsman, animal lover, Wisconsin sports fan, and loved to play cards with friends. His artistic and creative talents allowed him to build or make things as gifts for others. He always had something new he was working on.
Dick was a loving father, husband, and grandfather, and was a great friend to anyone who knew him. He brought joy and laughter to those around him.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, William and Helene, his wife, Janet; his son, Ronald; and his late partner Patricia Polachowski. He is survived by his sons: William (Sarah) and Robert (Suzanne); his daughter-in-law, Karen; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will all miss him dearly.
A small, private funeral will be held, and he will be buried at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
