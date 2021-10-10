Richard W. Jacoby

August 31, 1937—October 3, 2021

CALEDONIA—Richard “Dick” Jacoby, 84, of Racine, WI, passed away on October 3, 2021 at his home. Dick was born on August 31, 1937, to William and Helene Jacoby in Racine, WI. After graduating from Lutheran High School, he joined the United States Navy in 1956 and served for three years. He went on to have a successful career in information technology, including 24 years at Case Corporation and 15 years at Ambrosia Chocolate.

Dick was united in marriage to Janet Jacoby (nee Large) on May 23rd, 1959 and they were together until her death on April 24, 2005. Together they had three children: William (Sarah), Ronald (Karen), and Robert (Suzanne).

Dick was funny, outgoing, friendly, loyal, a great storyteller, and a little bit mischievous. There was never a dull or quiet moment with Dick.

He loved and adored his four grandchildren: Samantha (Christopher), William (Elizabeth), Stefani (Johnny), and Jack (Noelle); as well as his three great-grandchildren: Camden, Hudson, and Haven, who knew him lovingly as GG.