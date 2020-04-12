× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 16, 1925 – March 11, 2020

Richard W. “Dick” Nelson of Racine died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, March 11 at The Villa at Lincoln Park, where he’d been a guest for just 24 hours.

Dick was born in Racine on July 16, 1925. He graduated from Washington Park High School in January of 1943, and from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1948.

Having been rejected as 4F by the US Army, he was determined to play a part in the war effort. During World War II Dick was an ambulance driver in 1944-45 with the American Field Service (AFS) following Montgomery’s 8th Army through Italy, rescuing and driving to safety the front line wounded and dead of the Commonwealth’s forces through some of the toughest and bloodiest battles on the continent. For the rest of his life, he often thought of the wounded he carried in his ambulance.

Dick was present at the final battle of Cassino which began at 11 PM on May 11, 1944. It was one of the biggest artillery events in history, with as many as 1,500 pieces of ordnance in use at the same time.