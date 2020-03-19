RACINE — Richard W. “Dick” Nelson, 94, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Baptist Church. Please see the Sturino Funeral Home website or the Racine Journal Times within a few weeks for a complete obituary.
