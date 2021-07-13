 Skip to main content
Richard Sytsma
Richard Sytsma

Richard Sytsma

January 28, 1931—July 9, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT—Richard Sytsma, 90, peacefully went to be with the Lord on July 9, 2021.

Family and friends are welcome to a time of visitation at Racine Christian Reformed Church located on 900 Illinois Street, Racine, WI, 53405 on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 9:00 AM A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. The family welcomes everyone to join them for a service of committal at West Lawn Memorial Park at 2:00 PM. In leu of flowers, the family asks memorials to be donated to Racine Christian School Endowment Fund.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-634-3361

