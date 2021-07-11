January 28, 1931—July 9, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT—Richard Sytsma, 90, peacefully went to be with the Lord on July 9, 2021.

Richard was born to the late Klaas and Dirkje on January 28, 1931, in the Netherlands. In 1951, at the age of 20 years old, Richard immigrated to Canada. He met the love of his life Lina, and they were united in marriage on November 26, 1955, in Toronto, Canada. Richard immigrated to the United States in 1957. He established and owned Bestway Flooring Center in Racine, Wisconsin for 20 years before retiring in 1998.

Richard was a faithful follower and lover of the Lord Jesus Christ. He was a long-time member of Racine Christian Reformed Church, serving as elder and deacon. He helped build Racine Christian School and served on the school board. Richard often volunteered his time for the American Red Cross and Racine Meals on Wheels Program. He enjoyed tending to his flower garden in his Dutch shoes called klompen. He was a daredevil kiddo at heart and loved water skis, snowmobiles and motorcycles. Richard was an avid fan of the Bill Gaither Trio and the Green Bay Packers. He was a superb harmonica player. Richard was always joyful and loved his family. Richard will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends.